Officials: Man accused of tricking women into handing over phones, helping himself to personal info

Police say a man conned women into handing over their phones then helped himself to their personal information and photos.

Police say this happened at a Target near the King of Prussia Mall.

Officials say it all began when 32-year-old Justin Wilson, of Clifton Heights, tricked a woman into giving him her cell phone, after striking up a conversation.

"By her description, it was a little flirtatious and he eventually asked if he could join her social media sites," Lt. Tyler Moyer, with the Tredyffrin Township Police Department, explained.

The woman agreed and that’s when police say he asked for her phone and then proceeded to text himself pictures and videos of the woman.

Police say when the woman got her phone back and realized what happened, she confronted Wilson, who immediately made a b-line for the door, and left the store.

"We obviously had his cell phone number and our detectives tracked him down," Lt. Moyer said.

Police say Wilson was arrested back in January for a similar incident at the King of Prussia Mall. Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.