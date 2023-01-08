Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash

A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22.

Officials say the armed man threatened bank employees, and tried to lock them in a vault before fleeing with more than $76,000 in stolen cash.

MORE HEADLINES:

An arrest warrant was issued for Ray after law enforcement, including FBI agents, searched his home on December 30. He was arrested nearly a week later on January 5 by U.S. Marshals.

Ray is charged with robbery, aggravated assaults and related weapons offenses. He is currently in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility.