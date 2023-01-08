Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting erupts at bar in Philadelphia neighborhood

Saturday night ended with another deadly shooting after several shots were fired at a bar in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Police say two men were struck on the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue just before 10 p.m. It is unclear if the double shooting unfolded inside, or outside, the bar.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, who was suffered four gunshots to the stomach and arms, is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to say what led to the shooting.