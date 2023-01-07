Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot

A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls.

The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.

Police say she was waiting on relatives to finish shopping when the two girls forced their way into the car and drove off.

The suspects then threatened to kill her before forcing her out of the car onto a nearby road a short time later, according to authorities.

The car was later recovered unattended in Philadelphia, and the teen suspects were identified and arrested Friday night.

The suspects, who have not been identified due to their age, were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other related offenses and are currently being detained at the Montgomery County Youth Center.







