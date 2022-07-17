Officials: Man found dead in woods near Rehoboth Beach apartments; no threat to public

article

An investigation by Delaware State Police near a Rehoboth Beach apartment complex is not a threat to the public, officials said.

Delaware State Police were called to a wooded area near East Atlantic Apartments, in Rehoboth Beach, Sunday morning, around 11:30. It was initially called a criminal investigation.

Troopers found the body of a man in the wooded area near the apartments. It’s an area where homeless people are known to congregate, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Officials said the incident did not pose a threat to the public.

The man’s relatives were being contacted and there were no other details regarding his identity.