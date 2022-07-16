Quadruple drive-by shooting in Juniata Park critically injures 2 men, police say

A quadruple drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood leaves two man in critical condition.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street late Saturday afternoon, around 4 p.m.

Philadelphia police investigate a quadruple shooting in Junaita Park that left two men in critical condition.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man with at least eight or nine gunshot wounds. He was taken by a private auto to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was also shot multiple times. He was taken to Frankford-Torresdale, but is being transferred to Jefferson Hospital. He is also in critical condition.

Two other individuals were found shot – a 18-year-old male was shot in the arm and a 37-year-old man was shot in the foot. They were both taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and are in stable condition.

Police have launched an intense investigation for two shooters in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, at least 27 shell casings were found at the shooting scene, from two caliber weapons. Officers were able to obtain video footage of the incident as it happened and they saw two men in the Tahoe drive by the location and open fire on the men. Inspector Pace said it was unclear if any of the men were targeted.