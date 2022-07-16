Officials: Ocean City pilot killed in Cape May County plane crash

article

A 22-year-old Ocean City pilot is dead after the plane he was flying crashed near Cape May Court House.

Middle Township officials said police were called to the Paramount Airfield on Route 47, in Middle Township, Cape May County, Saturday morning, around 9:30 on the report of a plane crash.

Middle Township police, along with local fire companies, secured the scene, as the pilot, identified as 22-year-old Ocean City resident Thomas Gibson, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

After local Cape May County law enforcement were able to begin an investigation into the crash, the NTSB and FAA arrived to further determine what caused the plane to crash.

No other details were released regarding the incident.