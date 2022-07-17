Teen boy critical after getting shot in Frankford neighborhood, police say

Police say a teenage boy became the victim of another weekend shooting in Philadelphia.

The 17-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the elbow and leg, according to police. He was transported to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the shooting erupted on the 1800 block of Harrison street around 11:37 p.m. Saturday.

MORE HEADLINES:

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.

The shooting remains under investigation.