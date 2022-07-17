Teen boy critical after getting shot in Frankford neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy became the victim of another weekend shooting in Philadelphia.
The 17-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the elbow and leg, according to police. He was transported to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
Police say the shooting erupted on the 1800 block of Harrison street around 11:37 p.m. Saturday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Quadruple drive-by shooting in Juniata Park critically injures 2 men, police say
- Police: Man shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia, dropped at hospital by fleeing driver
- Ex-Pennsylvania police chief convicted of child rape gets 16 to 32 years
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.
The shooting remains under investigation.