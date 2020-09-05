Officials: Mother, 3 children found dead after row home fire in Kensington

article

Authorities say a mother and her three children were found dead following a fire at a row home Saturday morning in Kensington.

Crews were called to the 3300 block of Kip Street just before 8 a.m. and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the residence, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Officials say a 35-year-old woman was found in the downstairs portion of the home. The woman's three children, a 9-year-old boy, a 11-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy, were found on the second floor.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what Thiel called an "aggressive interior attack" as crews pushed hoses into the building.

Thiel called it "a very difficult morning for us."

"The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life," he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

