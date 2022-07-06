Officials: Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

article

Delaware officials say a man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison.

Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that 57-year-old Michael A. Klein died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday.

Authorities say Klein was being housed in a prison medical area and was found unresponsive in his cell around 8:15 a.m. during a routine check.

He was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

Klein had been in custody since June and was being held as a pretrial detainee on a charge of murder as well as other crimes.

According to Delaware State Police, on June 7 around 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck and Banks Roads for a report of a dead person found on the Baywood golf course.

Authorities say investigators revealed the victim, 64-year-old Lewis Fetrow of Millsboro, was stabbed multiple times days before.

Klein was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest for first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.