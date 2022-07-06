Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

By FOX 29 Staff
Michael Klein, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday morning and later died. 

DOVER, Del. - Delaware officials say a man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison. 

Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that 57-year-old Michael A. Klein died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. 

Authorities say Klein was being housed in a prison medical area and was found unresponsive in his cell around 8:15 a.m. during a routine check. 

He was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

Klein had been in custody since June and was being held as a pretrial detainee on a charge of murder as well as other crimes.

According to Delaware State Police, on June 7 around 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck and Banks Roads for a report of a dead person found on the Baywood golf course. 

Authorities say investigators revealed the victim, 64-year-old Lewis Fetrow of Millsboro, was stabbed multiple times days before. 

Klein was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest for first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. 