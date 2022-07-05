Witnesses claim lifeguards at Bensalem pool were reluctant to search 'murky' water for drown teen

Family members of a Philadelphia teenager who drown in a community pool claim lifeguards were reluctant to search the water for the girl after she went missing.

Kaylee Alston, 17, was visiting family members at Franklin Commons Apartments in Bensalem last weekend. Family members say she went missing an hour before the community pool closed at 8 p.m., and they urged lifeguards to search the water.

Witnesses say the guards were initially reluctant to go in the pool because the water was murky, and the bottom was not visible. A guard eventually entered the pool and pulled Kaylee from the water.

Family members say 17-year-old Kaylee Alston drown in a Bensalem swimming pool.

"He didn’t know what to do we were screaming, saying ‘give her CPR, give her CPR’ he was stuck, he didn’t know what to do, he just said ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry," Kaylee's cousin Alfonso Wright told FOX 29.

Management of the complex said the pool was closed for five days and the guards have since been fired and replaced. The Bensalem Police Department closed its investigation, concluding there was no criminal intent.

Meanwhile, Kaylee's family has hired an attorney to launch an independent investigation.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"It’s really horrible, and I think it sends a message to the community that lifeguards are there for safety and people should feel safe when they are on duty and not drown in a pool with multiple guards," Attorney Gabriel Levin said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for Kaylee's family to help with funeral costs and other expenses.