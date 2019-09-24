Officials: Newark apartment fire ruled accidental

article

Officials say a fire at a Newark, Delaware apartment complex has been ruled accidental.

The blaze broke out at the Fairfield Apartments located on Country Club Drive around 5:30 p.m.

SKYFOX showed flames and heavy black smoke shooting from the roof.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in a third-floor apartment and was caused by candles igniting combustibles.

No injuries were reported. The fire caused approximately $1 million in damage to the building. 11 apartments were damaged by the fire.

The Red Cross of Delmarva responded to assist with the residents along with management from the apartment complex.



