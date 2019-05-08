Officials: No jail time for mom who tried to drown newborn in McDonald's restroom

A 27-year-old Redwood City woman won't serve any time in prison for holding her newborn baby facedown in a toilet moments after giving birth at a McDonald's restaurant restroom more than a year and a half ago, prosecutors said.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Garratt placed Sarah Jane Lockner on four years of supervised probation during a court hearing on Friday, the Mercury News reported. Lockner was also ordered to complete parenting classes.

Lockner was originally charged with attempted murder, but she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of felony child endangerment on Jan. 14 after Garratt said she would consider imposing a sentence lighter than the four years she had previously offered.

According to prosecutors, Lockner gave birth to a baby boy while working as a cashier at the McDonald's on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Redwood City on Sept. 4, 2017.

During one trip to the bathroom, a co-worker noticed blood on the floor, which Lockner reportedly dismissed as her having a "heavy period," the Mercury News reported.

A second co-worker who went to check on Locker during another visit looked over the stall and saw a newborn facedown in the toilet, with Lockner's hand on his back, prosecutors said. As the coworker stepped down, she told investigators she heard the toilet flush.