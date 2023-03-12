Officials: Pedestrian stop led to Deptford shooting that injured officer, killed 24-year-old suspect

Officials have released new details in a fatal shooting that began with a pedestrian stop and ended with a wounded police officer and deceased suspect.

Deptford Police Officer Robert Shisler was conducting a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive on Friday afternoon when the suspect fled on foot, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officer Shisler pursued the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron, which officials say escalated into a struggle between the two.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'Long recovery ahead': Officer wounded, suspect dead in Deptford shooting, officials say

Both the officer and suspect were shot near Doman Avenue, dead-end road located within a neighborhood. Neighbors described the shocking scenes to FOX 29's Jennifer Lee.

"I come out, I see the officer laying on the floor, and the suspect was on the other side," a neighbor who wished to not be identified said. "That’s when all the officers came, there was like 30 of them rushed in, and they threw the officer inside a truck to rush him to the hospital."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Officer Shisler was later placed in stable condition, and is said to be on the "long" road to recovery.

The Attorney General’s Office has yet to release additional details of the deadly shooting as they continue to investigate.



