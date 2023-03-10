Officer critical, suspect dead after shooting in Deptford, sources say

A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Deptford, New Jersey, law enforcement sources tell FOX 29.

Early reports indicate that the shooting happened sometime after 1 p.m. on Doman Drive, a dead-end road that's within a residential neighborhood.

The officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition, according to sources.

Video from SkyFOX showed a massive police presence and several areas cordoned off with police tape.

Investigators have not said what circumstances lead up to the shooting, or if any arrests have been made.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says there is no threat to the public.