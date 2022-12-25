Officials: Philadelphia man hit ex-girlfriend with gun, shoots another man in Christmas Eve shooting
TRENTON, N.J. - A man has been arrested and charged after an altercation at his ex-girlfriend's home quickly escalated into a fatal shooting, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.
Officials say the Philadelphia man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's Walnut Avenue apartment in Trenton to try and talk to her on Christmas Eve.
An altercation ensued after he found her and another man in the apartment, according to the prosecutor's office. He then allegedly hit her in the head with a handgun, shot the man and fled the scene.
The man, identified as 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Adalberto-Rodriguez was taken into custody in Trenton a short time later. The shooting is under investigation.