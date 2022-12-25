Police: Christmas Day triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Christmas morning.
Police say three people were struck when gunshots were fired at Franklin and Cayuga streets around 6 a.m.
A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot twice in the back; and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot twice in the legs and three times in the back.
The third victim, a 43-year-old man, was shot twice in the chest and placed in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say they recovered a weapon from him.
The motive of the triple shooting is under investigation, and police say no arrests have been made.