Philadelphia sees the arrival of 2 more buses of migrants from Texas

Philadelphia city officials greeted two more buses of migrants from Texas Saturday morning.

Officials say 99 passengers were on board the buses, which arrived at 30th Street Station.

More than a dozen buses have come to Philadelphia since Texas Governor Gregg Abbott started filling them with asylum seekers.

The city is covering the cost of caring for the migrants with city funds, help from community groups and donations from residents.

Anyone wishing to monetarily contribute to the help of the newly arrived people can get information on how to do so, here. The city has also launched the Philadelphia Welcoming Fund for residents who want an opportunity to contribute to local efforts helping immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.