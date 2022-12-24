Philadelphia sees the arrival of 2 more buses of migrants from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia city officials greeted two more buses of migrants from Texas Saturday morning.
Officials say 99 passengers were on board the buses, which arrived at 30th Street Station.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Philadelphia officials announce arrival of 8th and 9th busload of asylum seekers from Texas
- Philadelphia welcomes another bus of asylum seekers sent from Texas
- Migrants arrive in Philadelphia: Families travel 28 hours on bus sent from Texas
- Bus carrying migrants from Texas will arrive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, Gov. Abbott says
- Texas officials deny sending bus of migrants to Philadelphia
More than a dozen buses have come to Philadelphia since Texas Governor Gregg Abbott started filling them with asylum seekers.
The city is covering the cost of caring for the migrants with city funds, help from community groups and donations from residents.
Anyone wishing to monetarily contribute to the help of the newly arrived people can get information on how to do so, here. The city has also launched the Philadelphia Welcoming Fund for residents who want an opportunity to contribute to local efforts helping immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.