Officials: Recovery operation underway for worker trapped under concrete balcony in Sea Isle City

Officials say a rescue operation is now a recovery operation for a worker trapped under a concrete balcony that collapsed at an apartment building in Sea Isle City.

Emergency crews responded to the building on the boardwalk between 36th and 37th streets around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a collapse.

Officer Jim McQuillen from the Sea Isle City Police Department said two construction workers were on the 8th floor when the balcony collapsed onto a worker on the 7th floor.

Cape May County Urban Search and Rescue Team member Matt Johnson estimated the balcony weighs between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds, causing structural concerns.

The two workers on the upper floor were treated for minor injuries, according to police. Emergency crews have been unable to recover the trapped worker at this point.

The building was mostly unoccupied at the time of the collapse, according to officials, but five people were evacuated.