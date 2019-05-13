Officials: SEPTA Regional Rail conductor shot in attempted robbery

Officials say a SEPTA Regional Rail conductor was shot in an attempted robbery at the Carpenter Lane station in West Mount Airy.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the 57-year-old conductor stepped off the train and was shot in the hip. He is currently listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

Service has resumed on SEPTA 's Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail line, but trains are bypassing Carpenter Lane station.

Police say they are searching for two men who were both wearing sweatshirts. One of the suspects had a sweatshirt that said 'GAP' in black lettering. Both men are believed to be in their 20s.

The investigation is going. If you have any information, please contact police.