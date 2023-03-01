Expand / Collapse search

Officials: State police, US Marshals involved in NJ Turnpike shooting that left man injured

By FOX 29 Staff
SALEM COUNTY, N.J. - A shooting at a New Jersey Turnpike rest area involving state and federal law enforcement is under investigation. 

The incident occurred at the Clara Barton Service Area in Pedricktown early Wednesday morning. 

One male civilian was shot, according to the Attorney General's Office. His condition is not known at this time.

Officials say law enforcement, both New Jersey State Police and U.S. Marshals, were present at the time.

Further details about what led to the shooting, and law enforcement's involvement has not been released.