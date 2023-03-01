Police investigate deadly box truck, cherry picker accident in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An accident involving a cherry picker and box truck claimed the life of at least one person in Mercer County Monday morning.
Police responded to the scene on Gold Drive, a very industrial area in Hamilton Township.
Caution tape surrounded a cherry picker and box truck as officers investigated what is said to be an accidental, not criminal incident.
One person has been confirmed dead, however, their identity has yet to be released.
FOX 29 was live on the scene as power lines could be seen hanging lower near the accident.
Police have not said what caused the deadly incident, or any other details at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.