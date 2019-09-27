Officials: Student facing charges after bringing handgun to Collingswood High School
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. - A 15-year-old student at Collingswood High School was charged with bringing a handgun to school, authorities announced Friday.
Investigators say the Collingswood Police Department was notified Friday afternoon by school personnel after students alerted a staff member that they believed the boy was in possession of a handgun.
No one was injured and there were no reported threats made to the students or the school.
According to authorities, the student was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and related charges.