Officials: Student facing charges after bringing handgun to Collingswood High School

A 15-year-old student at Collingswood High School was charged with bringing a handgun to school, authorities announced Friday.

Investigators say the Collingswood Police Department was notified Friday afternoon by school personnel after students alerted a staff member that they believed the boy was in possession of a handgun.

No one was injured and there were no reported threats made to the students or the school.

According to authorities, the student was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and related charges.