Officials: Trenton man arrested in narcotics investigation after police find nearly $70K worth of drugs

article

Officials in Mercer County say that one man was arrested on Tuesday in a drug investigation.

Officials say narcotics valued at $63,900, a handgun, and an additional $13,860 in cash were recovered while police executed a search warrant.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reports that Akeem Smith, 33, was taken into custody in Trenton in connection with a two-month-long drug investigation in Trenton and Bensalem. The investigation was conducted by the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force.

Bensalem police say they searched Smith and his vehicle during a traffic stop, where they found 25 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of powder cocaine, and $5,455 in cash.

When they subsequently searched Smith’s home in Trenton, investigators say they also seized 30 pounds of marijuana, 80 decks of heroin, a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun, and $8,375 in cash.

Per authorities, Smith has been charged with narcotics and weapons offenses in Trenton and narcotics offenses in Bensalem.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, officials say.