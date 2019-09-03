Officials: Woman dies after shooting neighbor, self at veterans apartment complex in Chester County

article

A woman has died after police say she shot her neighbor at a veterans apartment complex in Chester County, then turned the gun on herself.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the Whitehall Apartments complex on the 3700 block of Schuylkill Road in East Vincent Township.

Authorities said 49-year-old Anne Konopka shot her male neighbor several times. The victim was struck in the leg and back before fleeing the building and collapsing on a grassy area outside.

Konopka then allegedly barricaded herself in her apartment, where she set fire to objects in the bedroom before shooting herself in the head. Officials say the apartment sprinkler system activated and extinguished the flames.

Both the victim Konopka were transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Konopka was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

Mission First Housing Group released the following statement in the wake of the shooting:

"Staff members from Mission First Housing Group, the Housing Authority of Chester County, the Veterans Administration and Valley Crisis Center have been onsite throughout the day to respond to resident concerns and offer support. We are now working to ensure that all Whitehall residents and staff are supported throughout this difficult time. Our residents’ and staff’s needs remain our number one priority."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Vincent Police Department at 610-933-0115 or Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.