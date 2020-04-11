Old City church gives away flowers intended for Easter mass

Flowers intended to adorn the altar during Easter services at First Reformed Church in Old City were given away on Saturday, as coronavirus has forced parishes to close their doors.

"I was worried it got cold and they’d be out here too long in the cold weather but it looks like the flower people were waiting and the flowers are almost gone," one organizer said.

Several hundred dollars worth of flowers were given to anyone who wanted them. Zach Snyder stopped by the church on Saturday to pick up some flowers for his mother.

My mom hasn’t been going out so I have an N-95 mask from months ago before this so I’m going to bring her that and some flowers," Snyder said

"She’s a little sad, my mom's a big fan of Easter and holidays in general, and this is probably the first Easter I won’t get to see her.”

Like many parishes around the city, First Reformed Church will be live-streaming their Sunday service.

