Old City restaurant hosts dinner for families of gun violence victims

A free dinner was held at a Philadelphia restaurant Monday night for parents whose children were victims of deadly gun violence in the city.

Families sharing a common tragic bond met at Amina Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Old City, but instead of grieving they bonded over togetherness.

"It's beautiful for us to be able to just forget about our pain, come together, love on each other and smile and eat good food and have a drink," said Danielle Shaw-Oglesby, whose daughter was murdered in March 2018.

The dinner was organized by the Apologues Organization as something different for families traumatized by deadly gun violence. CEO and Co-Founder Zarinah Lomax said the night was an escape from the sorrow felt by the families.

"This is a night where we're not crying, we're celebrating," Lomax said. "We have food, we have art, we have entertainment and most importantly we have each other."

Several Black-owned businesses partnered with the event to donate services for raffles and giveaways, and artists and a comedian performed for the dinner party.

"How can we uplift them as they go on without their children? So I think tonight was very important because that's a way for us to give back and let them come together and network and have access to other resources and enjoy a good meal and a night out."" Felicia Wilson, Owner of Amina told FOX 29.

The families were told to exchange phone numbers with at least one other family to build a bigger support system with those who understand the grief they're going through.