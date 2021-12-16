Olney Charter High School senior dies following battle with COVID-19

A Philadelphia community is grieving the loss of a 17-year-old girl who passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

17-year-old Alayna Thach passed away Monday after a week-long battle with the virus, according to a GoFundMe page.

Thach was an honor roll student at Olney Charter High School and was on track to graduate next year.

"She just stood out because she was so sweet inside and out, she was so giving, she was so loving," Olney Charter High School teacher Latanya Clement said.

The school's principal said in a statement that Thach's loss will be felt by the school community for a long time.

"We know that this loss will be felt deeply by both staff and students and this loss will be felt long after today and for many more days to come. We also know that the school needs time and space to grieve and as such we are ensuring that the counseling and psychological services staff is available throughout this week to support any who need it," Principal James O. Thompson Sr. wrote in a letter.

A GoFundMe page created to help with funeral costs has raised about $20,000.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter