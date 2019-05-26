One-year-old critical after being struck by vehicle in East Germantown
article
EAST GERMANTOWN - A one-year-old is in critical condition after the child was struck by a vehicle in East Germantown.
Officials say a one-year-old walked in front of a moving vehicle on Belfield Avenue and Johnson Street Sunday, just after 7 p.m. The vehicle struck the child.
The child was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the incident.
Police are investigating.