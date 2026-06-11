Man accused of robbing, kidnapping woman at knifepoint in Springfield Township

The Brief Michael Charles Gordon is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at knifepoint as she was taking her trash cans out last Friday night in Springfield Township. Investigators say Gordon forced the woman to drive to an ATM in the Flourtown Shopping Center and then to Philadelphia to buy drugs. Gordon was arrested three days later and charged with robbery, kidnapping, burglary, theft, and more.



Police in Springfield Township arrested a man who they say robbed and kidnapped a woman as she was taking out the trash.

What we know:

Michael Charles Gordon is accused of ambushing the victim outside her home in Springfield Township around 10 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the woman was taking out her trash cans and getting items from her car when Gordon threatened her with a knife.

After forcing the victim to search for money in her car, Gordon ordered her to drive to an ATM in the Flourtown Shopping Center.

For the next two hours, Gordon allegedly held the victim hostage and forced her to drive to Philadelphia so he could buy drugs.

Michael Charles Gordon is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at knifepoint as she was taking her trash cans out last Friday night in Springfield Township.

Investigators say Gordon had the woman drive him to where his car was parked in Philadelphia, but it had been towed.

Gordon eventually exited the car in Abington Township, and threatened the woman if she reported the incident to police.

Three days later, police say they were notified about the incident after a "victim advocate" brought her to the Abington Police station.

Investigators executed two search warrants and brought Gordon into custody within 24 hours.

He was charged with robbery, kidnapping, burglary, theft, and other charges.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Gordon was on bail and awaiting sentencing for several robberies that happened last year.