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Police investigating 2 deadly overnight shootings in Philadelphia

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published June 11, 2026 12:06 PM EDT
Published June 11, 2026 12:06 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • Police are investigating two deadly shootings overnight in Philadelphia.
    • A 52-year-old man was gunned down in East Germantown, and another man was shot and killed in the Northeast.
    • A 26-year-old was taken into custody at the scene of the deadly shooting of the 52-year-old.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight shootings in Philadelphia. 

Arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Magnolia Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where police say he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. 

A 26-year-old man was arrested by police at the scene of the deadly shooting. He had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon. 

Man killed in the Northeast

What we know:

Hours later, police in Northeast Philadelphia were called to the 1600 block of Tyson Street for reports of a shooting.

Police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and brought him to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

No arrests were reported in this shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive behind both shootings remains under investigation. 

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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