Police investigating 2 deadly overnight shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight shootings in Philadelphia.
Arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Magnolia Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where police say he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
A 26-year-old man was arrested by police at the scene of the deadly shooting. He had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon.
Man killed in the Northeast
What we know:
Hours later, police in Northeast Philadelphia were called to the 1600 block of Tyson Street for reports of a shooting.
Police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and brought him to Einstein Medical Center where he died.
No arrests were reported in this shooting.
What we don't know:
The motive behind both shootings remains under investigation.