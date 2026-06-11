Scooter-riding suspect identified in deadly Philadelphia grocery store shooting

The Brief Dameon Jones, 44, is wanted for a deadly shooting during an argument inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Police previously shared surveillance video of Jones fleeing the scene on an electric scooter. Jones is a previously convicted felon and was last seen in Atlantic City.



Investigators have identified a suspect who they say shot and killed a man during an argument inside a Philadelphia grocery store.

What we know:

Dameon Jones, 44, is accused of shooting and killing a man inside a grocery store on the 4000 block of Market Street on April 6.

The Philadelphia Police Department previously shared surveillance video of Jones fleeing the scene on a motorized shooter.

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A bulletin shared Thursday by the U.S. Marshals says Jones is a previously convicted felon, last seen in Atlantic City.

Jones is wanted on murder and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

What you can do:

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Jones arrest.

Jones, who Marshals say also goes by ‘Dame’, is 5'11, 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Marshals called attention to a tattoo on his right forearm.

He is known to frequent the area of 40th and Market, and has been sighted in Atlantic City.