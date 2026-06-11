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Scooter-riding suspect identified in deadly Philadelphia grocery store shooting

FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published June 11, 2026 9:39 AM EDT
Published June 11, 2026 9:39 AM EDT
Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store
Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store

Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot after an altercation inside a convenience store at 40th and Market Streets in University City; the suspect fled on an electric scooter and is being sought by Philadelphia police.

The Brief

    • Dameon Jones, 44, is wanted for a deadly shooting during an argument inside a Philadelphia grocery store.
    • Police previously shared surveillance video of Jones fleeing the scene on an electric scooter.
    • Jones is a previously convicted felon and was last seen in Atlantic City.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators have identified a suspect who they say shot and killed a man during an argument inside a Philadelphia grocery store.

What we know:

Dameon Jones, 44, is accused of shooting and killing a man inside a grocery store on the 4000 block of Market Street on April 6. 

The Philadelphia Police Department previously shared surveillance video of Jones fleeing the scene on a motorized shooter. 

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Scooter-riding suspect sought in deadly Philadelphia grocery store shooting
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Scooter-riding suspect sought in deadly Philadelphia grocery store shooting

Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during an altercation inside a Philadelphia grocery store.

A bulletin shared Thursday by the U.S. Marshals says Jones is a previously convicted felon, last seen in Atlantic City. 

Jones is wanted on murder and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

What you can do:

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to Jones arrest. 

Jones, who Marshals say also goes by ‘Dame’, is 5'11, 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Marshals called attention to a tattoo on his right forearm. 

He is known to frequent the area of 40th and Market, and has been sighted in Atlantic City.

The Source

  • Information provided by the U.S. Marshals and the Philadelphia Police Department.

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