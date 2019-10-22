‘Operation Safe Stop’: Upper Darby Township police cracking down on speeding

Upper Darby officials say complaints from parents led them to turn the one-day "Operation Safe Stop" event into a month-long crackdown on those who pass stopped school buses and speed through school zones.

In just three weeks, they’ve issued more than 435 citations with the single biggest offense being speeding.

Upper Darby Township Police Captain Tom Johnson says the morning rush hour is the worst.

“In addition to the movement of the school population, the workforce is on the move," he told FOX 29. “People are trying to get to where they need to go.”

This crackdown ends Friday. Police hope a pricey ticket, maybe points on their license, will send a message to drivers that mornings and afternoons near schools are time for increased awareness.

For more information, please click here.

