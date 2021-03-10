Spring is in the Air: Outdoor dining returns to Media

Media shut down streets downtown Wednesday to give restaurants their first shot at some real outdoor dining this year.

"It's been a long time waiting to get out and feel a little bit normal so this feels pretty good," Kathy Hilbert, of West Chester, said.

The borough kicked off its popular dining in the streets two months early to give businesses a much-needed boost one year into the pandemic.

A number of stores are extending their hours, hoping for a bump in business like Joyce Walker, who is the owner of Kenny's Flower Shop.

"Little bit by little bit, we're getting back on track. I'm very excited. I have 34 weddings from now until December, so they're coming back too. Love's love," she said.

Restaurant reservations are highly recommended.

