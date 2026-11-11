Over 50 shots fired in Brewerytown shooting that injured 18-year-old woman

The Brief An 18-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot in the arm overnight Tuesday. Investigators say over 50 spent shell casings were collected at the scene, including rifle rounds. No arrests have been reported.



An 18-year-old woman is recovering after police say she was hit by a barrage of gunfire Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of North Stillman Street around 10 p.m.

Police found an 18-year-old woman bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers brought the woman to Temple Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters over 50 spent shell casings from two different caliber weapons were recovered at the scene.

Small added that rifle rounds were among those collected at the scene, and an unoccupied parked car was hit by gunfire.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

A description of a possible suspect has also not been released.