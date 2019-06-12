Having an issue getting FOX 29 on your over-the-air TV? We can help!

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auctioned off several over-the-air broadcast channels in 2017 in order to improve wireless coverage. Due to that, stations like FOX 29 who broadcast on those channels are being moved to different ones. In preparation for that, we had to temporarily move to a different transmission antenna, with the result being that some homes that receive us over-the-air are having difficulty viewing us. Don’t worry though—you can still watch FOX 29 over-the-air!

If you’re having difficulty receiving our signal, please send an email to wtxf_technical@foxtv.com, include a contact name, email address or phone number and we will respond with some hints or tips that may help you find us again.

In the meantime you can watch all of our newscasts live by going to our website at FOX29.com/live. We hope you will continue to watch us there, until we are back on your TV.

And, even better news, as of Aug. 1, FOX 29 will start broadcasting on our new channel with a stronger signal than ever!

Thank you for being a loyal viewer!