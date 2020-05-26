Overbrook barricade situation ends with man in custody after threatening mom, sisters

A man is in custody after a barricade situation happened overnight in the Overbrook section of the city.

Police responded to reports of a man armed with a BB gun at 11:18 p.m. inside a home on the 2100 block of N. Wanamaker Street.

The man was reportedly threatening his mother and sisters with the object.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

With police intervention, the mother and her daughters were able to safely get out of the home.

The male then barricaded himself in the property, which led to authorities officially declaring the barricade at 11:40 p.m..

Eventually, police were able to resolve the situation at approximately 1:48 a.m.

Officials were able to talk the male out of the home without incident. The man was taken to a mental health facility.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

.