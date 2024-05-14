Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on NJ Turnpike in Burlington County
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - An overturned tractor trailer stymied traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday morning.
SkyFOX footage shows a UPS tractor trailer on its side on the northbound side near mile marker 34.7 in Mount Laurel.
The crash, according to initial reports, happened sometime after 6 a.m.
Traffic is still managing to squeeze by in the left lane and an adjacent on-ramp.
Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.