Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on NJ Turnpike in Burlington County

Published  May 14, 2024 7:05am EDT
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - An overturned tractor trailer stymied traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday morning. 

SkyFOX footage shows a UPS tractor trailer on its side on the northbound side near mile marker 34.7 in Mount Laurel. 

The crash, according to initial reports, happened sometime after 6 a.m.

Traffic is still managing to squeeze by in the left lane and an adjacent on-ramp.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash. 