Pa. counties in red grow restless as state starts to reopen

Pennsylvania counties that remain in red are growing restless as some areas start to reopen.

Along Fayette Street in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, a glass tower rises. It’s the future home of a drug company and it’s going up under the cloud of COVID-19.

"We have cleaning stations on each floor, hot water. We disinfect every morning to make sure guys are staying diligent," Mike Cox said.

Montco, a region of 830,000, has battled the virus hand-to-hand since early March. Montco remains red with even playgrounds are locked down.

"Stressful, hard. It’s frustrating. Every day we try to come up with ideas on how to make money," Randy Harrop said,

Harrop says if luck holds for the Lucky Dog, the pub will survive the summer. She says curbside booze sales will offer a boost.

But a Montgomery County state senator, concerned about small businesses, has written a sharply worded letter to the governor.

“The folks in my district have not yet seen evidence that your administration recognizes and sympathizes with the added physical, emotional, and financial suffering they are facing."

Senator Maria Collett raised her concerns with the Lt. Governor on Facebook.

"We don’t always agree with everyone on the decisions that’s why I wrote a letter to the governor asking for specific economic relief here in the southeast," she said.

"I hope everyone in the southeast understands this isn’t anything but underlying metrics with this virus out there," Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) said.

News of the governor pushing more counties from red to yellow’s partial reopening Friday is likely to raise hopes in Southeastern, Pennsylvania.

Some think the region should already be there.

"Been too long. People know what to do. Everybody is wearing masks. Everybody is taking precautions. At what point do you stop living," Cox said.

