PA Governor Josh Shapiro endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has announced he endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for president amid President Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 election race.

Governor Shapiro followed President Biden and other officials in endorsing Harris as the Democratic candidate for president Sunday.

After speaking to both President Biden and Vice President Harris, the Pennsylvania governor released the following statement:

"When our founders came together in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to declare our independence and establish our democracy, they did so with the clear understanding that we would only succeed if we were united. In the 248 years since, our country and our people have been tested – but the American spirit has always triumphed.

Despite our individual differences, when our safety was threatened, when our values and freedoms were attacked, when the stakes were high, Americans have found ways to come together and unite behind common cause and common purpose. That’s the lesson of our founders who gathered in Pennsylvania two-and-a-half centuries ago – and it’s the lesson our Party must learn from now."

The statement continues, "I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades – we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President. The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency. The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States."

A recent poll conducted in two swing states revealed that Harris could win the election with Gov. Shapiro by her side.

In Pennsylvania, 47 percent of voters said they would vote for Harris if she ran alongside Shapiro.

Shapiro has yet to comment on the poll, but he did respond to President Biden’s exit announcement.

Shapiro posted his support of Biden and his four-year term to X, formerly Twitter, Sunday and said, "President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history. President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom. I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania — the Commonwealth that raised him."