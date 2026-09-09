Pa. lawmakers gather in Philadelphia for 250th anniversary session at Congress Hall

The Brief Pennsylvania's House of Representatives convened at Congress Hall in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the state constitution. Today's session is the first time in 39 years the House met at Congress Hall and only the fifth time since 1926. Lawmakers reflected on progress and called for unity, while passing two resolutions recognizing the milestone anniversaries.



Lawmakers from across Pennsylvania gathered at Congress Hall on Wednesday, September 9, for a historic session of the state House of Representatives commemorating the 250th anniversary of both the Declaration of Independence and the Pennsylvania Constitution.

According to event organizers, it is the first time in 39 years and only the fifth time ever since 1926—that the State House has convened in Congress Hall since moving to Harrisburg in 1812.

Reflecting on history and leadership at Congress Hall

What we know:

The session, presided over by House Speaker Joanna McClinton, brought legislators together on the same grounds where foundational moments in U.S. history took place. McClinton marked a personal and historic milestone, as the first woman and only the second African American to serve as Pennsylvania's Speaker of the House.

"Coming down here as a little girl. I grew up in Southwest Philly. I would never guess I'd be running the session right here on the grounds where our country was birthed," said McClinton.

"I can't say Benjamin Franklin ever thought we'd have women voting, more or less a black speaker in Pennsylvania's House. It's awesome. All of our forefathers in their finite wisdom couldn't see us coming and a being a part of this great country, but here we are. We're leading. We're serving," said McClinton.

Calls for unity and honest reflection on the nation's legacy

Republican Mike Armanini of the 75th District expressed pride in the milestone but also urged for bipartisan collaboration.

"There's no doubt about it. The polarity on both parties. We need to work together because by not working together we are putting our nation, I believe, you know, harm’s way," said Armanini.

Democrat Chris Rabb of the 200th District, who is running for Congress and has ancestral ties to Philip Livingston—a signer of the Declaration—spoke about grappling with the nation's past.

"So, I am processing the hypocrisy in the founding of our nation and the legacy of those poor choices and the lack of meaningful thought to the entire American populace at the time. So, it's emotional. It's personal," said Rabb.

Milestone anniversaries marked by new resolutions and a call to action

Lawmakers passed two resolutions recognizing the dual anniversaries, emphasizing that the theme "We The People" should include all Americans. Morgan Cephas, representing the 192nd District, encouraged honesty and celebration.

"Let’s celebrate house far we've come. Let's be honest about the work that remains. Clapping," said Cephas.

The other side:

While the event was marked by pride and calls for progress, lawmakers from different backgrounds shared both celebration and concerns about obstacles that remain for inclusive leadership and unity.

Republican and Democratic leaders alike highlighted the need for collaboration, with Armanini emphasizing that political divisions could pose risks for the country. Meanwhile, Rabb reflected on the complex legacy of the founding fathers and the ongoing need to acknowledge historical realities as a nation moves forward.

What's next:

The session at Congress Hall highlighted both Pennsylvania's historical role in the nation's founding and ongoing legislative efforts to advance inclusiveness and unity.

Two resolutions were passed to mark the anniversaries, with lawmakers indicating the importance of ensuring "We The People" means everyone.

What we don't know:

Details regarding any specific policy initiatives tied to the anniversary, future sessions at Congress Hall, or next steps following the resolutions were not made available.