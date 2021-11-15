Pa. lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Bucks County

article

A Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County.

The County Farm at 940 Bristol Road in Langhorne sold the winning ticket.

The scratch-off that won was a $20 ticket. The owner says he knows the winner, but did not specify an identity to give the person privacy.

According to the store owner, the winner was extremely ecstatic.

As a result, the County Farm will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

