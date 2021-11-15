Expand / Collapse search

Pa. lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Bucks County

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

LANGHORNE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County.

The County Farm at 940 Bristol Road in Langhorne sold the winning ticket. 

The scratch-off that won was a $20 ticket. The owner says he knows the winner, but did not specify an identity to give the person privacy. 

According to the store owner, the winner was extremely ecstatic. 

As a result, the County Farm will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter