Pa. Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Delaware County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Delaware County.

The winning ticket was sold at a Wawa on the 900 block of Baltimore Pike in Concordville.

According to officials, the wining ticket, called Feelin' Like A Million Bucks, was worth $20.

That Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

