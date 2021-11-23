Pa. Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Delaware County
CONCORDVILLE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Delaware County.
The winning ticket was sold at a Wawa on the 900 block of Baltimore Pike in Concordville.
According to officials, the wining ticket, called Feelin' Like A Million Bucks, was worth $20.
That Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
