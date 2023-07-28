Expand / Collapse search
Pa. man accused of driving over an hour to meet young girl for sexual encounter

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Eliseo Caraballo (Bensalem Township Police)

BENSALEM, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after authorities allege he arranged to meet with a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Bensalem Township Police announced the arrest of Eliseo Caraballo, 35, on Friday. 

Police say back on July 16, Caraballo began conversing with a 12-year-old girl on a social media app. The two continued to message each other over the course of several days. 

During those chats, Caraballo is accused of asking the child ‘sexually-charged’ questions and began to indicate that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her. According to police, he also asked her for nude photographs of her and sent her explicit photos of himself. 

On Thursday, investigators say Caraballo had arranged to meet the girl for a sexual encounter, but was instead met by Bensalem Township Police. He was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of candy and condoms. 

Caraballo had traveled over an hour from his home in Kintersville, Pennsylvania. 

He has been charged with attempted rape, corruption of minors, and related offenses. 