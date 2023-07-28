Expand / Collapse search
Woman charged in deadly shooting of 2-year-old granddaughter involving unsecured, stolen gun: DA

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Girl, 2, fatally shot after teen gained access to unsecured gun inside Brewerytown home: police

A toddler was fatally shot inside of a Philadelphia home on Thursday after police say a teenage relative got a hold of an unsecured gun. The investigation is ongoing.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged a local woman in the death of her grandchild, who was shot by a teenage cousin. 

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office, 54-year-old Twanda Harmon was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Involuntary Manslaughter in the death of her 2-year-old granddaughter inside her Brewerytown home.

Officials say the shooting took place on the 1600 block of N 29th Street on Thursday, where the toddler was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. 

Police say the child was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m. 

Investigators say before the shooting, the toddler and her two cousins, ages 14 and 9, were in a second-floor room with an unsecured handgun. 

The 14-year-old child, who has severe Down syndrome, is accused of firing the weapon. 

Authorities say the handgun used in the shooting was reported stolen out of South Carolina. 

The District Attorney's Office says there is no indication that other adults who were in the home at the time of the shooting were aware that the gun was unsecured. 

The shooting remains under investigation police say. 