Pa officials announce turnpike restrictions due to expected winter weather

Vehicle restrictions will be implemented for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, officials announced.

Due to the winter storm system setting up, officials with the PA Turnpike emphasized the need for motorists to stay off the roads, or, if travel is absolutely necessary, to use an abundance of caution while driving.

In that vein, officials announced Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s turnpike restrictions and those restrictions are in place throughout the length of the turnpike, and include all of the extensions, beginning Monday, at 6 p.m.

Eastern PA Turnpike extensions include 276, I-95 and the Northeast Extension (I-476).

In accordance with PA Turnpike Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing empty or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing empty or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles towing trailers

Recreational vehicles or motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices

Motorcycles

Officials went on to say speed restrictions may be imposed as the storm progresses.

Officials will communicate restrictions through highway message boards, the 511PA website, here, and smartphone apps. Travelers can sign up sign up for alerts on the 511PA website, bu clicking on "Personal Alerts" in the left-hand menu.

