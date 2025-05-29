Watch: Philadelphia restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint with her children nearby

The Brief A Philadelphia restaurant owner was robbed at gunpoint with her three young children nearby last weekend. Police shared frightening surveillance footage of the gunpoint robbery on Thursday. No one was injured during the robbery.



Terrifying surveillance video shared by police shows a Philadelphia restaurant owner being robbed at gunpoint as her three young children stood nearby.

Investigators say the gunpoint robbery happened Saturday night at Shuana's Restaurant on the 5400 block of Mascher Street.

Police have asked anyone with information on the armed suspect to contact investigators.

What we know:

Surveillance video shared by police on Thursday shows the owner of Shauna's Restaurant pleading with the suspect as he points a handgun at her.

Investigators say the gunman walked past the restaurant owner's three young children and behind the counter where he took money from the register.

The masked suspect continued to point the handgun at the restaurant owner as he left the building onto Mascher Street.

He was last seen running through the SEPTA Olney train station parking lot.

What you can do:

Investigators say the suspect is a light-skinned man with a tattoo on his right hand.

He was wearing a blue hooded jacket at the time of the robbery with ripped dark blue jeans and white New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.