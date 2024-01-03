PA ski season update: Folks excited to hit slopes in the Poconos amid projected winter snow storm

A significant amount of snow is in the forecast for this weekend, which has ski resorts in the area excited.

Skiers and snowboarders from all across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are making the trip to Carbon County to take on the Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

"I like going out there, falling a couple of times and just ripping up the slopes, you know," said Douglas Prescott from New York.

"When you finally get it, it clicks, It feels like you are free and flying, it’s just an awesome feeling," says Marienne Zoleta from New Jersey.

With the last measurable snow in the area happening nearly two years ago, it has been tough for seasoned skiers and snowboarders to find a good feel on the slopes.

This lack of snow is forcing some resorts to close or have limited hours.

"I go to Temple University. We had a ski trip planned next week actually, it got canceled because of the snow. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much snow up there in Vermont," said Madison Mitchell from Pennsylvania.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort had 14 out of their 40 trails open on Wednesday, but they plan to open more this weekend and hope the snow prediction comes true.

"We are so excited, natural snow just gets skiing on the top of everybody’s minds, and it gets people to dust the skis off in their garage," said Ashley Seier, the Marketing Director of Blue Mountain Ski Resort.

Regardless of whether Mother Nature comes through or not, Seier says, they will have snow.

"We are fortunate to have one of the largest snow-making systems on the East Coast. We made pretty significant investments this year in keeping up with automated snow making. Having the latest technology and winters like this with the mild winters, it really pays off," said Seier.