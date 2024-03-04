PA State Police launch internal investigation after controversial arrest of city official, her husband

Pennsylvania State Police are reacting to the controversial arrest of a city official and her husband on the Vine Street Expressway over the weekend.

The arrest was partially captured on video and made its rounds across social media.

Two days after the arrest, the state trooper involved was placed on desk duty as Pennsylvania State Police announced they have opened an internal probe Monday.

Colonel Christopher Paris, who heads the state police, told legislators Monday "we are concerned about the issues that have been raised. We take them very seriously. We have begun a full internal affairs investigation."

Testifying in front of the State House Appropriations Committee Monday, Paris said the probe will be unbiased and given to the Philadelphia D.A.

State Police report it was Saturday morning just after 9 a.m. when an Infinity with "multiple code violations" was pulled over on the Vine Street Expressway.

At the Wheel was Celena Morrison the Executive Director of the city’s office of LGBT affairs.

Police said a Dodge Challenger pulled behind the trooper and driving the Dodge was Morrison’s husband, Kalen Mclean.

According to an internal State Police document reviewed by FOX29, Trooper Andrew Zaborowski orders Mclean out of the vehicle, but he refuses.

The trooper "assists" McLean out of the Dodge and the pair struggle. Morrison gets out of her car recording and yelling that she works for the mayor.

There was no answer at Morrison’s home Monday morning.

Initially charged by state police with resisting arrest and related charges, a spokesperson for D.A. Larry Krasner said he’s made "no charging decision" pending an "even-handed" investigation.

According to the internal document and the State Police public release of information, the arresting officer, Andrew Zaborowski, is a 2023 graduate of the academy who was given a leadership award and started work in Philadelphia in September.

State Police say while Zaborowski was not wearing a bodycam, his cruiser was equipped with a dashboard camera and a microphone, and it was recording.

State Representative Ben Waxman represents Philadelphia County and he questioned the state police during Monday's hearing.

Wasman asked, "right now, there are no troopers in Philadelphia County wearing bodycams correct?"

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pa. State Police responded, "Correct, the next 3 to 4 weeks you’ll see them." Bivens said, "in a few weeks after they’ll all be wearing them."