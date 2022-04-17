Pa. trooper hit, 2 troopers fire after 2 SUVs flee traffic stop

article

State police say troopers opened fire and gave chase to two fleeing vehicles after one trooper was struck during a traffic stop on an interstate in Pennsylvania.

Police said troopers tried to stop two sport utility vehicles, one black and one white, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Elizabeth Township shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said both SUVs then drove off at high speed, one hitting one of the troopers.

Both troopers opened fire and then gave chase but were unable to locate the vehicles.

Police said the trooper who was struck was taken to a hospital for evaluation; the extent of injuries wasn’t disclosed.